ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $17.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 473,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09. ESS Tech has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

