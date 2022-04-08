Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.