Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

