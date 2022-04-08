Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Standard Chartered PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.30) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 690 ($9.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.70.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

