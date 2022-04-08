Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Booking by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

BKNG opened at $2,213.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,356.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

