Equitable Trust Co. Invests $232,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

FLR opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

