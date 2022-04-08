Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.