Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

