Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.28.

EQNR stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

