EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

