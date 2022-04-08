Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

