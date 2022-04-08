Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,185,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.