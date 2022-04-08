Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

