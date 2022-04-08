Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $1,172,640.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
