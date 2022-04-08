Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $1,172,640.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

