Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.02) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,558.50 ($20.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,620.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,771.45. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

