EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 239.81 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

