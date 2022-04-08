Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

