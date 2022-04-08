EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

