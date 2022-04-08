EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.
ESMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.
Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
