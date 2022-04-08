Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $39.12 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $39.12 million and approximately $505,831.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00202246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00389805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,753,921 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

