ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.45 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

