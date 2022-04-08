Elrond Price Reaches $167.28 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $126.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $167.28 or 0.00385419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00205048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,760,221 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

