Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

