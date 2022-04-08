Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.