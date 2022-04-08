Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 916 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,737.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

