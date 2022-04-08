Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,153.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 441,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 763.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XJH opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.