Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 79,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,249,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

