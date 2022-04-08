Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $125,717,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

