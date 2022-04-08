Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $364.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $298.65 and last traded at $298.59. 3,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,078,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.49.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

