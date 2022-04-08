Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,526 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

