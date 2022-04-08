Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

