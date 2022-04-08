Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

