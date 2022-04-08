Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $219.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $172.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

