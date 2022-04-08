Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

