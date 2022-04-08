Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

