Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $2.19 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 10,189,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,986,809. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

