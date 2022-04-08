Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.05. 21,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,411. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41.

