Eidelman Virant Capital Has $876,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,730,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 172,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 456,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,114. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

