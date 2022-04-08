Eidelman Virant Capital Has $624,000 Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.19% of Kingstone Companies worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 3,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.