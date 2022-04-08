Eidelman Virant Capital Has $374,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 8,957,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.