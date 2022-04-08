Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.48 Million Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.49% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

