Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 82,000 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,337. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

