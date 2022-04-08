Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 3,850 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.21% of Hillman Solutions worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,029,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last quarter.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 958,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

