Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.20

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05), with a volume of 8779346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.96.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

