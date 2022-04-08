Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.20

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05), with a volume of 8779346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.96.
About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.