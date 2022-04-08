EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.86

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.86 and traded as low as $50.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 21,980 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.