Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (LON:EWI) Insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent Buys 10,000 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 10,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($28,327.87).

Jonathan Simpson-Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 4,500 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,585 ($12,570.49).

Shares of EWI stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.80. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 187.73 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 369 ($4.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £871.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

