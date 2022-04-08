Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

EC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

