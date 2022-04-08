ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

