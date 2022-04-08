Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.68 million and a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.97. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,508.20).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

