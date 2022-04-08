Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. Eaton has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

