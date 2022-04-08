Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

